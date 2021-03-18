Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $8.94 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.5% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,800,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Accenture by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN stock traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $269.20. 105,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,918. The company has a market cap of $177.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.85. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Accenture to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.58.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

