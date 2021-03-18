Brown Advisory Securities LLC Purchases 11,330 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,492 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.3% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 333,916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $22,806,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 449,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,713,000 after acquiring an additional 168,234 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.70. 158,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,120,685. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.95. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,788 shares of company stock worth $10,129,198. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

