Brown Advisory Securities LLC Purchases 13,224 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,224 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 980,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,687,000 after buying an additional 395,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,391,000 after buying an additional 8,591,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.88. 27,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,865. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average is $93.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

