Brown Advisory Securities LLC Purchases 27,905 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 475.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,905 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 107,535 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 156,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DT traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.90. 60,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.09. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.76.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 61,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,710,686.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,075.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $326,784.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,379 shares of company stock valued at $14,826,892 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

