Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 10,400 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.79.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.03. 1,021,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,304,236. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average of $55.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.