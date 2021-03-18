Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 1,205 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,688 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Union Pacific by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $230,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,092,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $4.26 on Thursday, hitting $216.56. The stock had a trading volume of 47,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,610. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.79. The company has a market capitalization of $145.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

