Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 4,336 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.44.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.35. The stock had a trading volume of 30,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,862. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,140.69, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $83.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day moving average of $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.