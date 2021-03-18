Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 4,990 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.1% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 83,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Intel by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 61,191 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 20,822 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 40,561 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 107,805 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 43,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.99. The company had a trading volume of 958,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,591,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.56. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $66.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

