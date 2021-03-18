Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 5,566 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $397.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,020. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $399.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.15.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

