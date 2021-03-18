Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 800 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.59 on Thursday, hitting $246.86. The company had a trading volume of 73,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,605. The company has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

