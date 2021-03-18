BRP (DOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BRP (TSE:DOO) will be issuing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.54 per share for the quarter.

BRP stock opened at C$97.16 on Thursday. BRP has a 1-year low of C$18.56 and a 1-year high of C$101.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.54 billion and a PE ratio of 39.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$92.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$80.04.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BRP from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on BRP from C$88.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$79.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$89.14.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Earnings History for BRP (TSE:DOO)

