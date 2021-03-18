BRP (DOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BRP (TSE:DOO) will be issuing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.54 per share for the quarter.

BRP stock opened at C$97.16 on Thursday. BRP has a 1-year low of C$18.56 and a 1-year high of C$101.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.54 billion and a PE ratio of 39.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$92.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$80.04.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BRP from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on BRP from C$88.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$79.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$89.14.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

