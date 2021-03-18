BRP (DOOO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter.

DOOO stock opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $62.06. BRP has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 3.04.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of BRP from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Earnings History for BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.