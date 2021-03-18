BRP (DOOO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter.

DOOO stock opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $62.06. BRP has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 3.04.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of BRP from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

