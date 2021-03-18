BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Brokerages expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to report sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. BRP reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BRP.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in BRP by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,956,000 after buying an additional 1,545,092 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in BRP by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,604,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,743,000 after purchasing an additional 71,442 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BRP by 409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 598,432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in BRP by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,234,000 after purchasing an additional 80,185 shares during the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOOO opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 3.04. BRP has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $81.43.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

