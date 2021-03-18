Bryan Smith Sells 8,078 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $261,969.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $32.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,507,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,338. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $32.81.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,953,000 after purchasing an additional 463,566 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 602,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 129,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

