BSCView (BSCV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $843,741.00

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, BSCView has traded flat against the dollar. BSCView has a total market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $843,741.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCView coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BSCView alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.04 or 0.00453919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00061754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00130717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00058028 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.82 or 0.00654684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00076109 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,427,832 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.