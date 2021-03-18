BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BTGOF shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.13.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

