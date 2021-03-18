BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTBIF traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $3.49.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Further Reading: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.