BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTBIF traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $3.49.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

