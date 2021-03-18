BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Tops $0.56

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 48.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $51.02 million and $12,393.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00050977 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $363.05 or 0.00627452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00068738 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025124 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00034199 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

