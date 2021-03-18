Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Trading Down 8.9%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares dropped 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.58 and last traded at $66.19. Approximately 2,647,713 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 4,576,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.67.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.90.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd purchased 488,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.