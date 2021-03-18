Burst (BURST) Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Burst coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Burst has a market capitalization of $8.65 million and $15,926.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Burst has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,117,219,264 coins. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

