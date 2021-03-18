Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 250,000 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MRUS traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,459. The stock has a market cap of $694.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. Merus has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merus will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRUS. SVB Leerink began coverage on Merus in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,482,000 after purchasing an additional 411,862 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merus by 176,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 352,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merus by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 98,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

