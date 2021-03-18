BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.63

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.63 and last traded at $65.63, with a volume of 6771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.77.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $61,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,644.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $211,727 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 517.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 39,644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 42,398 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

