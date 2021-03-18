Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. Byline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $73.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.35 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $818.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

In other news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth bought 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $86,467.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,892.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

