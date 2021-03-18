C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel Sells 484,860 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 484,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $42,430,098.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,339,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,738,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AI opened at $80.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.14. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

