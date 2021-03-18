Caas Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.42% of Maravai LifeSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $517,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

NASDAQ MRVI traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $36.38. 22,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,523. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.68. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

