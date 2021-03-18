Caas Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 215,831 Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 215,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,331,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.45% of Arvinas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after buying an additional 762,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,142,000 after acquiring an additional 497,210 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,083,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $21,907,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $20,636,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,977. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 2,221 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $172,016.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $69,240.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,295.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,627 in the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

