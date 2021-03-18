Caas Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 501,963 Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 501,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.58% of Jaws Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JWS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Jaws Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,803,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Jaws Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Jaws Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $743,000. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JWS traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,792. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99. Jaws Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $17.43.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

