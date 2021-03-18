Caas Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Caas Capital Management LP raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 390.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506,940 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.31% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $27,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KC. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,940,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,504,000 after buying an additional 2,454,306 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth about $40,863,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $31,677,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth about $6,866,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

KC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

KC traded up $2.79 on Thursday, hitting $50.22. 52,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,493. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $74.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.21.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.