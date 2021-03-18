Caas Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Caas Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Yum China worth $17,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Yum China stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.16. The company had a trading volume of 18,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,709. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average is $56.96.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

