Caas Capital Management LP Buys 55,302 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Caas Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,302 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.58% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $12,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.57. 7,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,917. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.73 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 6.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

