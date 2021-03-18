Caas Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,488,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,869,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.56% of GrafTech International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,682,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 331,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 37,882 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in GrafTech International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EAF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.38. 51,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,987. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EAF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

