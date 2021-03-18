Caas Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 134,522 SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 134,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,756,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of SpringWorks Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,890,000 after acquiring an additional 911,500 shares during the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,732,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after purchasing an additional 501,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,985,000 after purchasing an additional 421,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,634,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $787,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,639 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $2,690,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,301 shares of company stock worth $8,213,281 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,500. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.26. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

