Caas Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 232,000 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 232,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,058,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $5.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.75. 63,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,599,582. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.97.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

