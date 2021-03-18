Caas Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 250,000 MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of MINISO Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,320,000.

NYSE:MNSO traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $24.08. 1,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,192. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.28. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $305.19 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNSO shares. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

