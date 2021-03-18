Caas Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Caas Capital Management LP reduced its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 63,352 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.39% of Quaker Chemical worth $17,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,561,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,673,000 after acquiring an additional 53,480 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 58.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after purchasing an additional 43,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,078,000 after purchasing an additional 35,317 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,761,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 410,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,977,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded up $4.71 on Thursday, hitting $250.72. 585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,112. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $108.14 and a 52 week high of $301.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 683.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $385.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In related news, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total transaction of $651,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on KWR shares. Sidoti assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.00.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

