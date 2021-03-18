Caas Capital Management LP Has $15.47 Million Stock Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Caas Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 1,053.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,061 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.27% of Berkeley Lights worth $15,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth $616,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,095,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,757,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 13,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $816,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $27,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 673,126 shares of company stock worth $38,549,672 over the last ninety days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.92. 18,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,601. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.28 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.14.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

