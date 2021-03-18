Caas Capital Management LP Has $17.04 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Caas Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,252 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 827,748 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of First Solar worth $17,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,253,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,107 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Solar by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000,000 after buying an additional 460,878 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $35,931,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its position in shares of First Solar by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,002,000 after buying an additional 352,762 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of First Solar by 5,327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,407 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $23,064,000 after buying an additional 341,988 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $557,644.20. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $45,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,517.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,838 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price target on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.47.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,024. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.67.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

