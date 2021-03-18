Caas Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 115.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Bentley Systems worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,001.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,718,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,717 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,016 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,386,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,776,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 153,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSY. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Bentley Systems stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,154. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $54.62.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

