Caas Capital Management LP Invests $10.01 Million in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 162,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.50% of Nkarta as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nkarta news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $267,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Trager sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nkarta in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nkarta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of Nkarta stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.14. 4,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,384. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $79.16.

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

