Caas Capital Management LP Invests $15.76 Million in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,758,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.44% of LendingTree as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree stock traded down $9.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,804. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.13. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.72 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.69. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $222.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.30 million. On average, analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist cut their price target on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities downgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.36.

In other news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $276.21 per share, for a total transaction of $966,735.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,237.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.