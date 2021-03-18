Caas Capital Management LP Invests $30.05 Million in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 167,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,049,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of IQVIA as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in IQVIA by 535.5% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.96. 8,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,603. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $199.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.06. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.47, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.32.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.