Caas Capital Management LP Invests $6.44 Million in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 91,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,440,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.45% of Keros Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,365,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $545,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KROS shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

NASDAQ KROS traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.05. The company had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,567. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.18. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $88.80.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $64,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 12,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $707,076.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,484 shares of company stock worth $4,082,063.

Keros Therapeutics Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

