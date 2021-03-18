Caas Capital Management LP Invests $6.94 Million in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,942,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.26% of Revolution Medicines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,172 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 75.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $48.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,977. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.84.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $227,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,970.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RVMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

