Caas Capital Management LP Invests $8.52 Million in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,520,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LU. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $394,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LU shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Rowe initiated coverage on Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lufax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Lufax in a report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

NYSE LU traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 35,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,265. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers O2O lending services from offline consultation to online application to borrowers, including small business owners and individuals. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

