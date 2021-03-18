Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $13.34 Million Investment in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 395,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,343,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of Envista as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Envista by 596.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Envista alerts:

In other news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVST traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.69 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $41.87.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVST. Bank of America raised their price objective on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.