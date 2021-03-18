Caas Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,332,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Allegro MicroSystems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $20,861,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,945,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $952,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,639,000.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 101,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $2,967,204.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at $624,869.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,397,428.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,066,108 shares of company stock worth $60,247,709.

ALGM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,708. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.