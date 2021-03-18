Caas Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 282,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,628,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.34% of EVO Payments as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVOP traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,217. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.19 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. Analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 335,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,245.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,183. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

