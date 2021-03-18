Caas Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 95,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,780,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of Reata Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $11,462,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.40. 6,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,807. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.08. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.17 and a 1-year high of $186.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.91) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RETA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

