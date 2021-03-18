Caas Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,813,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of C3.ai as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

AI traded down $2.41 on Thursday, hitting $78.15. The company had a trading volume of 57,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,743. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.14. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03.

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 1,000,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $85,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,175,666 shares in the company, valued at $185,301,473.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 670,118 shares in the company, valued at $60,927,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,828,751 shares of company stock valued at $413,906,594.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

