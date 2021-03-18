Caas Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 537,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,633,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 1.04% of Longview Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Longview Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Longview Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Longview Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Longview Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 41.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Longview Acquisition alerts:

LGVW stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,886,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,252. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.47. Longview Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $24.19.

In other news, Director Larry Robbins purchased 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Longview Acquisition Company Profile

Longview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW).

Receive News & Ratings for Longview Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.